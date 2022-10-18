The United States will hold Russia accountable for "war crimes", the White House said, hours after Russia attacked Ukrainian cities with drones during morning rush hour, killing at least four people in an apartment building in Kyiv. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, in his evening video address, said there had been more attacks. "Right now, there is a new Russian drone attack."

* Ukraine said the attacks were carried out by Iran-made "suicide drones". The United States, Britain and France agreed that Iran supplying drones to Russia would violate a U.N. Security Council resolution that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six powers. Iran stuck to its denial that it is supplying drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.

* Russia said it had carried out "massive" strikes on what it called military and infrastructure targets. NUCLEAR

* Russia still has not notified the United States about exercises of its nuclear forces that Washington has said it expects Moscow to soon carry out, a senior U.S. military official said. * The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is being supplied with backup power from a nearby coal-fired power plant after its main 750 kilovolt (kV) power line was cut again, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said.

FIGHTER CRASH * A Russian fighter plane crashed into a residential building in the southern city of Yeysk shortly after take-off, engulfing apartments in a fireball and killing six people, TASS reported. Six other people were missing and 19 were injured.

PRISONERS * Zelenskiy urged his troops to take more prisoners, saying this would make it easier to secure the release of soldiers being held by Russia, hours after the two sides carried out one of the biggest prisoner swaps so far, exchanging 218 detainees, including 108 Ukrainian women.

ECONOMY * Exxon Mobil Corp said that it had left Russia completely after President Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project.

* Discussions will continue on extending and expanding a U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, the U.N. spokesman said, after U.N. officials held talks in Moscow on the deal. * The Pentagon is considering paying for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite network that helped restore communications in Ukraine, Politico reported. Musk said on Twitter that SpaceX has already withdrawn a request for Starlink funding for Ukraine. (Compiled by Grant McCool)

