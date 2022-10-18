DIARY-Top Economic Events to Dec. 27

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18 LONDON - IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, Democratic Republic of Congo President Feliz Tshisekedi an Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi, South Africa Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and others speak at the FT Africa summit. MANNHEIM, Germany - Participation by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel in an alumni event at University of Mannheim in Mannheim – 1600 GMT. OSLO - Executive Director for Monetary Policy of Norges Bank Ole Christian Bech-Moen gives a speech on monetary policy and the housing market at Finance Norway's Boligkonferansen 2022 – 0750 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank’s Deputy Governor Per Jansson will participate in the SvD Investor Summit and discuss current monetary policy and the way back to the inflation target. – 1340 GMT. ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a virtual panel discussion at WorkRise conference titled "Charting a Resilient Future for US Workers: Solutions to Navigate an Uncertain Economy," - 1800 GMT. MINNEAPOLIS, MN, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in a panel on the economy and question-and-answer session before the Women Corporate Directors Minnesota Chapter. – 2130 GMT. LISBON - Portuguese finance minister Fernando Medina speaks at an event organized by the International Club of Portugal - 1200 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19

** LONDON - Vicky Saporta, Executive Director of Prudential Policy Directorate at the Bank of England, speaks to Financial Services and Markets Bill Public Bill Committee – 0825 GMT. ** LONDON - Sam Woods, Deputy Governor for Prudential Regulation and Chief Executive Officer of the Prudential Regulation Authority at Bank of England, speaks at the Climate and Capital conference – 1000 GMT.

** LONDON - External member of the Financial Policy Committee, Bank of England, Carolyn Wilkins, delivers speech at the UCL Centre for Blockchain Technologies "Governance of 'Decentralised' finance: get up, stand up!" – 1400 GMT. ** LONDON - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe speaks to Financial Services and Markets Bill Public Bill Committee – 1300 GMT.

** LONDON - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe and Andrew Hauser, the BoE's executive director for markets, speak to parliament's Treasury Committee about the central bank's recent emergency bond-buying programme – 1400 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in the Swedish Property Federation finance seminar where he will discuss the current state of the Swedish economy and inflation – 1400 GMT. LONDON - Catherine L Mann, the BoE's Member of the Monetary Policy Committee: Panellist at 30th anniversary of the crisis of the ERM of the European Monetary System (ESM) "1992 :Ground Zero: How the ERM failed - the consequences for Europe" - 1500 GMT. MINNEAPOLIS, MN, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in a question-and-answer session on "Inflation, Interest Rates and the State of the U.S. Economy" before a Travelers Institute Employee Town Hall. – 1700 GMT. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in a moderated question-and-answer session on current economic conditions or monetary policy hosted by the Jefferson Scholars Foundation - 2230 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi delivers speech, holds news conference - 0130 GMT. WASHINGTON DC – The Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition – 1800 GMT. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson gives opening remarks before virtual "Exploring Careers in Economics - Fall 2022" event - 1730 GMT. WASHINGTON - (VIA PRE-RECORDED VIDEO) Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook participates in moderated discussion on "Diversity and Careers in Economics" before virtual "Exploring Careers in Economics - Fall 2022" event - 1745 GMT. WASHINGTON - (VIA PRE-RECORDED VIDEO) Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman gives welcome remarks before virtual 2022 Federal Reserve Community Development Research Seminar Series: "Toward an Inclusive Recovery," - 1805 GMT. MADRID - Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernández de Cos delivers speech at 2022 REDEIA Sustainability Conference – 1630 GMT. LONDON – BOE’s Tangy Morgan: Speech at the JAMS/ACIN celebrating black history month 'Future of Insurance & time for change’ 1600 GMT. OSLO - Speech by Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache at Centre for Monetary Economics (CME), BI Norwegian Business School. – 1300 GMT. PITTSGROVE, N.J. - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce - 1600 GMT. LISBON - The central bank of the Portuguese Republic and the Bank of England organises 6th Annual Workshop of the ESCB Research Cluster 3 on "Financial Stability, Macroprudential Regulation and Macroprudential Supervision" (To Oct 21) FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank general council meeting – 1100 GMT. HUDSON, N.Y. - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives opening remarks before the "Skilling the Gap: Building Local Talent for In-Demand Careers" event organized by Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, Columbia-Greene Community College, Columbia EDC, and Green County EDC - 1310 GMT. LIMASSOL, Cyprus - Constantinos Herodotou, governor at Central Bank of Cyprus and ECB governing council member, speaks at economics conference on tools the ECB has at its disposal in dealing with the inflation. SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22 FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in 'Mein Lieblingsstück' event (my favourite piece) at the Alte Oper Frankfurt – 0900 GMT. LONDON –Catherine L Mann, BOE's Member of the Monetary Policy Committee: In conversation at the Marshall Society Speaker event, Cambridge 1800 GMT. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for October – 1230 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada's Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. OTTAWA – The Bank of Canada's key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27 ** LONDON – Bank of England's Deputy Governor for Prudential Regulation and Chief Executive Officer of the Prudential Regulation Authority, Sam Woods, gives speech at Mansion House – 1530 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson will participate in a panel discussion, organised by Fores, on Lars Calmfors, John Hassler and Anna Seim’s report to the Expert Group for Public Economics on the interplay between fiscal and monetary policy – 1430 GMT. FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1245 GMT FRANKFURT – Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt – 1230 GMT. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO – The Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (To Oct. 28) TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Sept. 21 and 22 - 2350 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Nov. 2). WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada's executive director, Ron Morrow, speaks at Canadian Exchange Innovation Summit 2022 – 1530 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report and Media Conference. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 OTTAWA - Opening remarks by Paul Beaudry, deputy governor, Bank of Canada, at the John Kuszczak Memorial Lecture – 1730 GMT. OSLO - Press conference of Norway central bank following the announcement of the policy rate decision and presentation of monetary policy report 3/22 - 0930 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1200 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT. MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Oct. 27-28 policy meeting - 2350 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9 OSLO - Financial Stability Report 2022, where Norges Bank assesses vulnerabilities and risks in the financial system, will be published - 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Financial Stability Report 2022:1 will be published - 0830 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10

** HOUSTON, Texas - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan speaks before the "Energy and the Economy: The New Energy Landscape" conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City - 1435 GMT. ** HOUSTON, Texas - Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks before the "Energy and the Economy: The New Energy Landscape" conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City - 1830 GMT. OTTAWA – Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks at Public Policy Forum – 1705 GMT. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17 GENEVA, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event – 1730 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for November – 1330 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of November 1-2, 2022 – 1900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting - 0800 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. November 2022 Monetary policy report will be published - 0830 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1900 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published - 0830 GMT WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Dec. 14) WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Dec. 20) THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Oct. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 19-20 policy meeting - 2350 GMT

