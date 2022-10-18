Left Menu

Two labourers from UP killed in grenade attack in J-K, LeT 'hybrid terrorist' arrested

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-10-2022 06:45 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 06:45 IST
Two migrant labourers were killed after terrorists hurled a grenade at them in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

A local ''hybrid terrorist'' of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested for the attack during a search and cordon operation, they said.

''Hybrid terrorists'' are unlisted radicalised people who carry out terror strikes and slip back into their routine lives often without leaving any trace.

Terrorists hurled a grenade in Shopian's Harmen area, injuring two labourers, Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. They were shifted to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The area was cordoned off and a hunt was launched to nab the attackers, it said.

During the operation, a hybrid terrorist of LeT, who lobbed the grenade, was arrested, said Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar in a Twitter post.

The arrested terrorist was identified as Imran Bashir Ganie from Harmen, he said.

Further investigation and raids are underway, the ADGP said.

