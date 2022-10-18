Left Menu

Japan to impose additional sanctions against North Korea

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-10-2022 07:01 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 07:01 IST
Japan will impose additional sanctions against North Korea by freezing assets of groups involved in the development of missiles, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular briefing on Tuesday.

"We cannot tolerate North Korea's repeated provocative actions which threaten Japan's security and international peace and safety," Matsuno said.

