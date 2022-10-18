Japan to impose additional sanctions against North Korea
Japan will impose additional sanctions against North Korea by freezing assets of groups involved in the development of missiles, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular briefing on Tuesday.
"We cannot tolerate North Korea's repeated provocative actions which threaten Japan's security and international peace and safety," Matsuno said.
