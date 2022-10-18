UK should deal with assault of Hong Kong protester in line with local laws -HK leader

Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday the case of a Hong Kong protester being assaulted inside the grounds of the Chinese consulate in the British city of Manchester should be dealt with in accordance with local laws.

Speaking to reporters, Lee added that he trusted the case would be dealt with by the British government in accordance with the Vienna Convention, an international diplomatic agreement.

