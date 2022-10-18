Left Menu

Japan, Australia to seek security agreement when premiers meet this week -Nikkei

The countries' previous joint declaration on security cooperation, agreed by then-prime ministers Shinzo Abe and John Howard in 2007, stipulates cooperation in such areas as counter-terrorism and North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons programmes. Kishida and Albanese are also set to confirm cooperation in energy and natural resources, the Nikkei reported.

Japan and Australia seek to reach a new security agreement with particular regard to China's maritime expansion when the two countries' prime ministers meet in Perth on Saturday, Japan's Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday. The two U.S. allies have been fortifying security ties as a counterbalance to China's growing military strength. In May, Japan's Fumio Kishida and Australia's Anthony Albanese agreed to work toward a new bilateral declaration on security cooperation.

Coordination in defence and economic security for realising a free and open Indo-Pacific region will likely go into the declaration, the Nikkei reported, without citing sources. An official at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Reuters that it was too early to comment on what will be achieved at the meeting.

Kishida and Albanese are also set to confirm cooperation in energy and natural resources, the Nikkei reported. Australia is Japan's biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas.

