Mizoram officer arrested for allegedly assaulting elderly man

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 18-10-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 09:29 IST
A Mizoram Civil Service officer was arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly relative after a purported video of the incident went viral, police said on Tuesday.

Daniel Sailo, a 2014 batch officer who holds the rank of undersecretary, was arrested from his residence in Aizawl's Ramhlun area on Monday, they said.

Sailo was arrested after a complaint was registered against him, Aizawl's Superintendent of Police C Lalruaia said.

In the viral video, he was seen shoving his wife's uncle to the floor during a heated argument, the police officer said.

Sailo was also heard abusing the man because of his rural origin and educational background, police said.

The incident happened on Saturday when Sailo went to his in-laws' place in Tuikual North area to ask his wife to go back with him. His wife left him recently, their family said.

Different organisations of the state, including the Young Mizo Association (YMA), had criticised the government officer after the purported video went viral.

