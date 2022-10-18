Left Menu

Four held in Assam for alleged terror links

Four people were arrested in Assam for their alleged links with terror outfits, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.He said that two of them, associated with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team, were nabbed in Tamulpur district, and the other two in Nalbari.Were determined to root out jihadi elements from Assam.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-10-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 09:42 IST
Four held in Assam for alleged terror links
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were arrested in Assam for their alleged links with terror outfits, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said that two of them, ''associated with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team'', were nabbed in Tamulpur district, and the other two in Nalbari.

''We're determined to root out jihadi elements from Assam. @TamulpurPolice has done a commendable job in nabbing 2 persons — Sadeq Ali & Jakibul Ali — who lured youth to join B'desh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team affiliated to al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS),'' he tweeted on Monday.

Sarma said the arrest of Sadeq Ali is a ''significant achievement'' as he had been ''radicalising youth'' for the past two years.

Sadeq was also linked to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), he said.

The chief minister further said that the Ghagrapar Police of Nalbari district has arrested two more persons — Habel Ali and Abu Raihan — in a similar case.

Sarma had said in the assembly in September that 40 ''jihadis'' have been arrested in the state this year. Since January this year, five modules with alleged links to Bangladesh's proscribed Ansarul Islam have been busted.

Four madrasas have also been demolished – three by respective district administration ''for not adhering to building norms'' and the fourth was razed to the ground allegedly by local people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022