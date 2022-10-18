Left Menu

Russian missile strikes apartment building in Ukrainian port city Mykolaiv

A fire crew pulled the dead body of a man from the rubble, the witness said. The building's residents were sheltering in the basement when the missile struck. One resident said the dead man was in the basement of the wing that collapsed after being hit by the missile.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-10-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 11:05 IST
Russian missile strikes apartment building in Ukrainian port city Mykolaiv
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Russian missile struck an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian port city Mykolaiv, in one of three explosions heard there in the early hours of Tuesday, a Reuters witness said. The missile completely destroyed one wing of the building in the downtown area, leaving a massive crater. A fire crew pulled the dead body of a man from the rubble, the witness said.

The building's residents were sheltering in the basement when the missile struck. One resident said the dead man was in the basement of the wing that collapsed after being hit by the missile. A municipal official identified the missile as an S300.

On Sunday night, a drone attack hit the Everi marine terminal in Mykolaiv, officials said, damaging sunflower storage tanks and setting leaking oil aflame.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022