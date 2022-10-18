Left Menu

Meth tablets worth Rs 30 crore seized in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 18-10-2022 11:22 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 11:18 IST

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Assam Rifles on Tuesday said that a large number of Methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 30 crore were seized in Mizoram capital Aizawl.

Methamphetamine, also called Meth, is a stimulant used as a recreational drug.

Acting on specific inputs, personnel of Assam Rifles and officials of the state excise and narcotics department set up a mobile vehicle check post at Falkland in the northeastern part of Aizawl on Monday.

They intercepted a car and recovered 92,550 Meth tablets worth Rs 30.84 crore from it.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was arrested.

The consignment was seized in situ and the individual was taken into custody by the joint team, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

