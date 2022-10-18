Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russian occupiers 'terrorise and kill civilians'
They continue to do what they do best - terrorise and kill civilians," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "The terrorist state will not change anything for itself with such actions. It will only confirm its destructive and murderous essence, for which it will certainly be held to account."
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of terrorising and killing civilians following air attacks on Ukrainian cities on Tuesday.
He said one person had been killed in a missile strike on a residential building on the southern city of Mykolaiv but gave no other details of casualties.
"Ukraine is under fire by the occupiers. They continue to do what they do best - terrorise and kill civilians," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "The terrorist state will not change anything for itself with such actions. It will only confirm its destructive and murderous essence, for which it will certainly be held to account."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telegram
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Russia
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine claims control of Russian logistics hub, seeks to cut more supply lines
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine claims control of Russian logistics hub, seeks to cut more supply lines
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now