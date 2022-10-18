Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russian occupiers 'terrorise and kill civilians'

They continue to do what they do best - terrorise and kill civilians," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "The terrorist state will not change anything for itself with such actions. It will only confirm its destructive and murderous essence, for which it will certainly be held to account."

Updated: 18-10-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 12:15 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of terrorising and killing civilians following air attacks on Ukrainian cities on Tuesday.

He said one person had been killed in a missile strike on a residential building on the southern city of Mykolaiv but gave no other details of casualties.

"Ukraine is under fire by the occupiers. They continue to do what they do best - terrorise and kill civilians," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "The terrorist state will not change anything for itself with such actions. It will only confirm its destructive and murderous essence, for which it will certainly be held to account."

