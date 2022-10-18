FIFA head, Indonesia president vow to improve safety after fatal stampede

FIFA head Gianni Infantino and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday agreed to re-evaluate safety measures at stadiums across the country, after more than 130 people were killed in a crowd stampede at a match this month.

The head of world soccer's governing body was in Jakarta to meet President Widodo after Indonesia and FIFA agreed to form a joint taskforce in the wake of the stadium tragedy, and as the Southeast Asian country prepares to host the Under-20 World Cup next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)