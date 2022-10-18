2 feared drowned as boat capsizes in Ganga in Meerut
- Country:
- India
Two people were feared drowned when a boat with around 15 people on board capsized in river Ganga here on Tuesday morning, officials said.
The incident occurred in Hastinapur area when the boat collided with a pillar, owing to the fast current in the river, and overturned, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said The boat was on its way to Bijnor, he said.
National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel have undertaken the rescue work, officials said. Eleven people were rescued by a steamer boat that was passing through the area, he said.
The SSP said the search operation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Akashdeep to be lit at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi for a month in memory of brave warriors
Adani Ports gets NCLT approval for acquisition of Gangavaram port
Adani Ports gets NCLT nod to acquire remaining stake in Gangavaram Port
Nitish's boat hits pillar of bridge on Ganga during Chhath ghat inspection
NGT directs J-K admin to pay Rs 35 cr compensation for discharge of sewage into Doodh Ganga, Mamath Kull