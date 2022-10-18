Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable dies after falling from police building; cops launch probe

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-10-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 13:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force died after falling from the first floor of his barrack at a police building in Raipur, an official said on Tuesday.

A probe is on into the incident, which took place around 11.30 pm on Monday at the Police Lines, to ascertain whether the constable committed suicide or fell accidentally from the building, the official said. A preliminary investigation revealed that the constable was upset since sometime, he said.

The deceased was a resident of Jashpur and posted in the CAF's 2nd battalion, he said The police have as of now registered an accidental death report, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

