Mumbai: Man dies after being knocked down by tanker; driver held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 13:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 50-year-old man died after a tanker rammed into him in the eastern suburb of Chembur here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday at Vashi naka, where a tanker knocked down a man who was walking with his wife, an official from RCF police said.

The impact was so severe that the man died on the spot, he said, adding that the tanker driver who attempted to flee was caught by locals.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's wife, a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the arrested accused, the official said.

