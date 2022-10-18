Danish police say "powerful explosions" behind Nord Stream leaks
A preliminary investigation of damages on the two Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Danish part of the Baltic Sea shows that the leaks were caused by "powerful explosions", Copenhagen Police said in a statement on Tuesday. The further investigation of the Sept.
- Country:
- Denmark
A preliminary investigation of damages on the two Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Danish part of the Baltic Sea shows that the leaks were caused by "powerful explosions", Copenhagen Police said in a statement on Tuesday.
The further investigation of the Sept. 26 ruptures of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in Denmark's exclusive economic zone would be handled jointly by Copenhagen Police and Denmark's Security and Intelligence Service. "It is still too early to say anything about the framework under which the international cooperation with e.g. Sweden and Germany will run, as it depends on several actors," Copenhagen Police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Nord Stream
- Sweden
- Denmark
- Baltic Sea
- Danish
- Nord Stream 1 and 2
ALSO READ
Turkey's Erdogan renews threats to block NATO bids of Sweden, Finland continues threats against Greece
Norway posts soldiers at oil, gas plants after Nord Stream leaks
Sweden sends special diving vessel to area of pipeline leaks
Kremlin: U.S. raised LNG prices and sales after Nord Stream gas leaks
Gazprom: Nord Stream leaks stop, gas supply could resume on single line