China says people illegally entered its Manchester consulate

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-10-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 13:24 IST
Wang Wenbin Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
China's foreign ministry, speaking after a Hong Kong protester was allegedly assaulted in the grounds of its consulate in the British city of Manchester on Sunday, said on Tuesday that "disturbing elements" had illegally entered the consulate.

During a regular media briefing, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin also declined to confirm or deny whether China's consul general in Manchester was involved in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

