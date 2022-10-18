Left Menu

Man sentenced to five years' RI in attempt to rape case

Special Public Prosecutor CL Dwivedi said the mother of the 13-year-old Dalit girl had said in police complaint that her daughter had taken the goats for grazing when Mishra attempted to rape her on October 3, 2020.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 18-10-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 13:32 IST
Man sentenced to five years' RI in attempt to rape case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A POCSO court here has sentenced a 40-year-old man to five years' rigorous imprisonment for attempting to rape a minor Dalit girl in a village in Amethi district in 2020.

Special Judge Pawan Kumar Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 on the convict Dinanath Mishra on Monday. Special Public Prosecutor CL Dwivedi said the mother of the 13-year-old Dalit girl had said in police complaint that her daughter had taken the goats for grazing when Mishra attempted to rape her on October 3, 2020. As the girl screamed for help, people nearby rushed to save her.

After this, he hurled casteist remarks at the girl and also threatened to kill her, Dwivedi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022