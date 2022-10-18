Left Menu

President Murmu condoles loss of lives in Kedarnath helicopter crash

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 13:48 IST
President of India Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the death of pilgrims and the pilot in a helicopter crash near Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand.

My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, she said.

The helicopter ferrying pilgrims back from the Kedarnath temple crashed on Tuesday amid poor visibility, killing all seven people onboard.

The chopper burst into flames close to Garud Chatti and Jungle Chatti, killing six pilgrims and the pilot, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh said.

''The news of the death of many pilgrims, including the pilot, in the helicopter crash near Kedarnath Dham is very sad. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones,'' Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

