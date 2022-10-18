Left Menu

Two of three minor brothers abducted from Rajasthan's Alwar found dead in Delhi

Two of three minor brothers abducted from Rajasthans Alwar district on October 15 were found murdered in Delhi on Tuesday, police said.The third brother is also feared dead, a police official added. The police have detained the two accused.Sons of a vegetable vendor, Aman 13, Vipin 8 and Shiva 7 were abducted from Bhiwadi in Alwar on the evening of October 15.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-10-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 14:05 IST
Two of three minor brothers abducted from Rajasthan's Alwar found dead in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two of three minor brothers abducted from Rajasthan's Alwar district on October 15 were found murdered in Delhi on Tuesday, police said.

The third brother is also feared dead, a police official added. The police have detained the two accused.

Sons of a vegetable vendor, Aman (13), Vipin (8) and Shiva (7) were abducted from Bhiwadi in Alwar on the evening of October 15. The accused took the children to Delhi and called their father Gyan Singh on Sunday to demand Rs 8 lakh as ransom. But the children were murdered when they started crying and their bodies dumped near the Yamuna. The police traced the two accused -- Mahaveer Teli and Manjha Kushwaha -- on Monday night through the mobile number used to make the ransom call and detained them. ''During questioning, the accused confessed to murdering the children. Based on information received from them, two bodies were recovered from near the Yamuna in Delhi and a search is on for the third brother,'' Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Shantanu Kumar told PTI. He said the accused killed the victims by slitting their throats. However, the exact details will be clear after post mortem. The accused hailed from Bihar and lived near the family in Bhiwadi. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused were drug addicts. One of them ran a small shop while the other worked in a factory, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

