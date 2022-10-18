Two labourers from UP killed in grenade attack in J-K, 2 suspects arrested

Two migrant labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh were killed after terrorists hurled a grenade at them in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

A local ''hybrid terrorist'' of the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was among two people arrested for the attack during a search and cordon operation, they said.

''Hybrid terrorists'' are unlisted radicalised people who carry out terror strikes and slip back into their routine lives often without leaving any trace.

The injured labourers identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, were shifted to a hospital, where they succumbed to injuries, Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The area was cordoned off and a hunt was launched to nab the attackers, it said.

During the operation, a hybrid terrorist of LeT, who lobbed the grenade, was arrested, said Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar in a Twitter post.

The arrested terrorist was identified as Imran Bashir Ganie from Harmen, he said. The police officer said the victims were living in a tin shed and the attackers had dropped the grenade inside the shed in the night.

Talking to media in Shopian, Kumar said another suspect involved in the attack has been arrested while raids were carried out at multiple locations to arrest others involved in the killing.

''We will soon neutralise the Lashkar-e-Toiba men who were behind this attack,'' he added.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha and various party leaders condemned the act.

''Words cannot adequately condemn today's barbaric terror attack on Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar from Kannauj, UP. My deepest condolence to their families. One terrorist has been arrested & hunt is on for the others. Security apparatus has been directed to launch coordinated CT ops,'' Sinha said.

He said the Shopian district administration has deputed senior officers to make arrangements for transportation of the mortal remains of the two to their respective villages with full honours.

The LG said the administration has intensified efforts to crush terrorists and terror ecosystem and has given full freedom to security forces.

''Terrorism is a curse for the civilised society. People from every community must come together to condemn heinous acts and root out terror & its elements,'' he added.

The National Conference condoled the loss of lives in the attack.

''Unreservedly condemn the cowardly and dastardly attack in Harmen, Shopian in which two labourers from UP - Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar lost their lives. Our condolences go out to their families and friends. May their souls rest in eternal peace,'' the party said in a tweet.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the news of the attack was distressing.

''Distressing to know that two labourers were killed in an attack. At the risk of sounding repetitive, there is no sense of security & dignity for anyone living in J&K. These issues will be resolved only when GOI acknowledges that they exist,'' she said on Twitter.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari termed the attack as heinous.

''Deeply shocked over the killing of two labourers in Shopian. I condemn this heinous and despicable act of violence. The vicious circle of violence must stop now. The perpetrators of the attack must be held accountable and brought to justice,'' Bukhari tweeted.

People's Conference chief Sajad Lone said, ''Waking up to the horrific news of the dastardly killing of two people who happen to be non locals. Their journey to earn a livelihood ends in blood bath at the hands of goons. These goons will rot in hell Inshallah''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)