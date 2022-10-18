TN probe panel indicts Sasikala for circumstances leading to Jaya's death

A Commission of Inquiry that probed the circumstances leading to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death in 2016 indicted V K Sasikala, the confidante of the late leader. The Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, in its report, that was tabled by the Tamil Nadu government in the Assembly on Tuesday said that considering several aspects it 'indicts' Sasikala and recommended a probe. Also, the report said former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, the then Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and KS Sivakumar a medical doctor, ''have to be found fault with and investigation is to be ordered.'' It also recommended probe against the then Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao and others which includes doctors. Vijayabaskar is an AIADMK leader and a legislator.

