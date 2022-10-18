Two labourers from UP killed in grenade attack in J-K; 2 suspects arrested

Two migrant labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh were killed after terrorists hurled a grenade at them in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

A local ''hybrid terrorist'' of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and another suspect were arrested for the attack, they said.

''Hybrid terrorists'' are unlisted radicalised youths who carry out terror strikes and slip back into their routine lives often without leaving any trace.

The labourers were injured in the attack and they were shifted to a hospital where they succumbed, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

The two men were identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj.

Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off and a hunt was launched to nab the attackers, it said.

A hybrid terrorist of the LeT, who lobbed the grenade, was arrested, said Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar in a Twitter post.

The arrested terrorist was identified as Imran Bashir Ganie from Harmen, he added.

The police officer said the victims were living in a tin shed and the attackers dropped the grenade there during the night.

Talking to media in Shopian, Kumar said another suspect involved in the attack has been arrested while raids are being carried out at multiple locations to nab others involved in the killing.

''We will soon neutralise the Lashkar-e-Toiba men who were behind this attack,'' he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the act.

''Words cannot adequately condemn today's barbaric terror attack on Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar from Kannauj, UP. My deepest condolence to their families. One terrorist has been arrested & hunt is on for the others. Security apparatus has been directed to launch coordinated CT ops,'' Sinha said.

He said the Shopian district administration has deputed senior officers to make arrangements for transportation of the mortal remains of the two men to their respective villages with full honours.

The LG said the administration has intensified efforts and has given full freedom to security forces to crush terrorists and the terror ecosystem.

''Terrorism is a curse for the civilised society. People from every community must come together to condemn heinous acts and root out terror and its elements,'' he added.

In Kannauj, District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla said the victims had gone to Kashmir two months ago and were working as labourers in Shopian. The duo was sleeping with other labourers in a tin shed when terrorists hurled a grenade towards them, he said.

The deceased were residents of Danna Purwa village under the Thatia police station area in Kannauj, Shukla said.

Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said, ''After the post-mortem of the deceased labourers is done, their bodies will be brought to Lucknow by an aircraft. From Lucknow, the bodies will reach their village in Kannauj by road.'' The National Conference also condoled the loss of lives in the attack.

''Unreservedly condemn the cowardly and dastardly attack in Harmen, Shopian in which two labourers from UP - Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar lost their lives. Our condolences go out to their families and friends. May their souls rest in eternal peace,'' the party said in a tweet.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the news of the attack was distressing.

''Distressing to know that two labourers were killed in an attack. At the risk of sounding repetitive, there is no sense of security & dignity for anyone living in J&K. These issues will be resolved only when GOI acknowledges that they exist,'' she said on Twitter.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said, ''Deeply shocked over the killing of two labourers in Shopian. I condemn this heinous and despicable act of violence. The vicious circle of violence must stop now. The perpetrators of the attack must be held accountable and brought to justice.'' People's Conference chief Sajad Lone also condemned the attack.

''Waking up to the horrific news of the dastardly killing of two people who happen to be non locals. Their journey to earn a livelihood ends in blood bath at the hands of goons. These goons will rot in hell Inshallah.''

