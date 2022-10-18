Kremlin: Nord Stream probe is set up to blame Russia

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the international investigation into blasts that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea was set up with the advance intention of blaming Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "elementary logic" showed the pipeline damage was a blow to Russia's interests. He said the investigation was being conducted "secretively" and without Moscow's involvement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)