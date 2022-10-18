Kremlin: Nord Stream probe is set up to blame Russia
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 14:42 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the international investigation into blasts that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea was set up with the advance intention of blaming Russia.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "elementary logic" showed the pipeline damage was a blow to Russia's interests. He said the investigation was being conducted "secretively" and without Moscow's involvement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nord Stream
- Moscow
- Dmitry Peskov
- Baltic Sea
- Kremlin
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Norway posts soldiers at oil, gas plants after Nord Stream leaks
Kremlin: U.S. raised LNG prices and sales after Nord Stream gas leaks
Gazprom: Nord Stream leaks stop, gas supply could resume on single line
Russia's Gazprom says pressure in Nord Stream pipelines has stabilised
Kremlin: U.S. raised LNG prices and sales after Nord Stream gas leaks