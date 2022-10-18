Kremlin: annexed Ukrainian lands protected by Russian nuclear weapons

The Kremlin on Tuesday said that the four regions of Ukraine that Russia declared it had annexed in recent weeks fall under the protection of Russia's nuclear arsenal. In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "These territories are inalienable parts of the Russian Federation ... and their security is provided for at the same level as the rest of Russia's territory."

