Kremlin: annexed Ukrainian lands protected by Russian nuclear weapons
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 14:44 IST
The Kremlin on Tuesday said that the four regions of Ukraine that Russia declared it had annexed in recent weeks fall under the protection of Russia's nuclear arsenal. In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "These territories are inalienable parts of the Russian Federation ... and their security is provided for at the same level as the rest of Russia's territory."
