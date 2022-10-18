Left Menu

Kremlin: annexed Ukrainian lands protected by Russian nuclear weapons

The Kremlin on Tuesday said that the four regions of Ukraine that Russia declared it had annexed in recent weeks fall under the protection of Russia's nuclear arsenal. In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "These territories are inalienable parts of the Russian Federation ...

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 14:44 IST
Kremlin: annexed Ukrainian lands protected by Russian nuclear weapons
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin on Tuesday said that the four regions of Ukraine that Russia declared it had annexed in recent weeks fall under the protection of Russia's nuclear arsenal. In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "These territories are inalienable parts of the Russian Federation ... and their security is provided for at the same level as the rest of Russia's territory."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022