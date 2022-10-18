Lebanon's maritime deal with Israel does not lessen need for reforms- deputy PM
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 18-10-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 14:53 IST
Lebanon's maritime deal with Israel "does not in any way" lessen the need for immediate financial reforms, deputy prime minister Saade Chami said on Tuesday.
Chami headed a Lebanese delegation in Washington D.C. last week that attended the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
