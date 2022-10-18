Left Menu

UN rights office concerned that air strikes in Ethiopia are indiscriminate

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-10-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 14:54 IST
UN rights office concerned that air strikes in Ethiopia are indiscriminate
United Nations Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Nations human rights office is concerned that some air strikes by Ethiopian forces in the Tigray region have been indiscriminate, a spokesperson told a briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

The violence in Tigray, which has spilled over into neighbouring regions and drawn in the Eritrean military, has killed thousands of civilians, uprooted millions and left hundreds of thousands now facing possible famine.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk earlier on Tuesday warned that air strikes in Tigray risked seriously exacerbating the already "devastating impact" of hostilities on civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022