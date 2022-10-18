Left Menu

Lebanon's maritime deal with Israel does not lessen need for reforms- deputy PM

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 18-10-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 14:57 IST
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's maritime deal with Israel "does not in any way" lessen the need for immediate financial reforms, deputy prime minister Saade Chami said on Tuesday.

Chami headed a Lebanese delegation in Washington D.C. last week that attended the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

