UK beer delivery drivers to strike for five days in pay dispute -union

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-10-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 14:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Around 1,000 GXO drivers in Britain will take strike action in a dispute over pay between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4, the Unite union said on Tuesday.

The strikes will impact beer supplies to pubs and venues supplied by major breweries, including Heineken, Stonegate, Admiral Taverns and Shepherd Neame, Unite said, adding that GXO drivers make around 40% of UK beer deliveries.

The drivers will also begin a continuous overtime ban on Oct. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

