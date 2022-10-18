Left Menu

MP: 3-yr-old boy goes to police station to complain against mother for scolding him

18-10-2022
A three-year-old boy went to a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district along with his father to complain against his mother who scolded him for being adamant.

A video showing the child complaining against his mother to police sub-inspector Priyanka Nayak on Sunday surfaced on social media.

After the clip went viral, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra in a video call to the boy on Tuesday asked him what he wanted and promised to send chocolates and a bicycle to him on the upcoming Diwali festival.

The boy along with his father went to Dedtalai police post in Burhanpur on Sunday where its in-charge Priyanka Nayak was amused to see the child approaching them.

Nayak said she took out a paper and a pen to note down the child's complaint. In the viral video, the boy was heard claiming that his mother ''stole'' his candies, which Nayak wrote on the paper.

When the police officer asked the boy to sign on the complaint, he drew some lines on the paper, Nayak said.

The boy's father said the child insisted on complaining to police after his mother scolded him for not letting her apply a black ''tika'' (with a belief that it wards off evil forces) on his forehead after bathing.

When the child kept insisting on complaining against his mother, he took him to the nearest police post.

Burhanpur's Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar said he spoke to the boy's father, who said the child was fascinated with police and was curious to know about them. Kumar lauded the woman police officer for comforting the boy and sending across a message that anyone can visit a police station without fear.

