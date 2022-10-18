Iranian female athlete returns from Asian tournament amid veil controversy
Iranian female rock climber Elnaz Rekabi, whom videos showed apparently competing in South Korea without a hijab, said on Tuesday that her headscarf had dropped by mistake and that she was returning home.
Rekabi was competing in an Asian championship while back home female-led demonstrations were taking place against Iran's clerical rulers over strict Islamic rules on women's attire.
