Iranian female athlete returns from Asian tournament amid veil controversy

Iranian female rock climber Elnaz Rekabi, whom videos showed apparently competing in South Korea without a hijab, said on Tuesday that her headscarf had dropped by mistake and that she was returning home.

Rekabi was competing in an Asian championship while back home female-led demonstrations were taking place against Iran's clerical rulers over strict Islamic rules on women's attire.

