Price of commodities

Following are commodities prices (all rates in Rs/quintal).

Rice Fine 5100-5400, Medium 4900-5200, Jowar 2500-3000: Jaggery Cube 4500-4700, Jaggery ball 4400-4700: Coriander Seed 5200-7800, Chillis Fine 40000-55000, Potato Big 2200-2600, Medium 2000-2600, Onion Big 1600-1800, Medium 1000-1500, Small 200-800, Tamarind 9000-10000, Garlic 6000-7000, Horsegram 6500-7400, Wheat 3000-4500, Turmeric 8500-13000, Turdhal 9800-10700, Green Gram Dhal 9900-10500, Black Gram Dal 9500-9750, Bengal Gram Dhal 6000-6300, Mustard 6500-8500, Gingelly 13500-14500, Sugar 3700-3800, Groundnut Seed 11000-12000, Copra 16500-18500, Groundnut Oil (10kg) 1650-2150, Coconut Oil (10kg) 1600-2500, Gingelly Oil 1950-3150, Ghee (5kg) 2400-2600.

