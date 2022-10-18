Left Menu

Man arrested for possession of swords in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 15:29 IST
Man arrested for possession of swords in Mumbai
The Mumbai police have arrested a 39-year-old man for alleged possession of swords in the western suburb of Oshiwara here, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the police on Monday raided the house of the accused in Gulshan Nagar locality of Oshiwara and recovered six swords, the official of Mumbai crime branch's unit 9 said.

The accused, who supplies building materials, has a past record of five cases against him, he said.

While the police are yet to ascertain why the accused had so many swords in his possession, a case under the Arms Act has been registered in this regard, the official added.

