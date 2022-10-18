Japan stimulus package could be worth up to 30 trln yen - ruling party official
A senior Japanese ruling party official said on Tuesday a stimulus package could be worth up to 30 trillion yen ($201.33 billion), Kyodo news agency reported.
Koichi Hagiuda, the Liberal Democratic Party's policy chief, made the comment to reporters after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Kyodo added.
Hagiuda last month reportedly called for a bold spending package to counter rising prices, the global economic slowdown and a weak yen. ($1 = 149.0100 yen)
