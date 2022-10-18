Left Menu

Court sentences woman, her partner for killing husband

Saddam killed the husband when he went Alod village near Bundi district to attend a relatives marriage and threw his body on the roadside, Meena said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 18-10-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 15:43 IST
Court sentences woman, her partner for killing husband
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three years after a 30-year-old man was killed by his wife's lover, a court in Bundi has sentenced the woman along with her partner to different jail terms.

The district court on Monday awarded a life term to Sanif Mohammed alias Saddam (23), a resident of Jahajpur area in Bhilwara district, for murdering Abdul Vahid in 2019, Public prosecutor Kailash Chand Meena Vahid's wife Najma (23), a resident of Naruki Bawari in Bundi city was awarded a jail term for her role in a murder conspiricy, he said.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25,000 on Saddam and Najma respectively. On October 22, 2019, Vahid's blood-stained body was recovered from Singhadi road under Hindoli police station here, he said.

During the investigation, it was found Saddam and Najma were having an extramarital affair and the duo conspired to kill Vahid, he said. Saddam killed the husband when he went Alod village near Bundi district to attend a relative's marriage and threw his body on the roadside, Meena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022