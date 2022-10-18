Global sport climbing body monitoring Iranian athlete

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) said on Tuesday that they were monitoring the case of Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi who was on her way home after apparently removing her hijab during competition.

"There is a lot of information in the public sphere regarding Elnaz Rekabi and as an organisation we have been trying to establish the facts. We have also been in contact with Ms. Rekabi and the Iranian Climbing Federation," IFSC added in a statement.

