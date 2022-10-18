Left Menu

PTI | Malbazar | Updated: 18-10-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 16:13 IST
Mamata offers jobs to bravehearts who saved people from drowning
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday handed over job offer letters, cheques of Rs one lakh and certificates of appreciation to seven men who risked their lives to save people from drowning in Jalpaiguri district recently.

However, two of them did not accept the jobs offered stating that they would continue with their current profession.

These seven men saved several people from drowning during a flash flood in the Mal river here during the immersion of idols of Goddess Durga on October 5.

Out of the seven people, six were given offers of civic volunteer jobs while one, who has been a driver, was given the opportunity to work in a similar position as per his request.

The seven are Soumen Chowdhury, Mohammed Manik, Manoj Munda, Dara Singh, Biswajit Biswas, Deepak Bodka and Amiya Mahato.

A total of 450 people were saved that day in a combined effort by locals, the state administration and the disaster management groups.

At the programme, Banerjee also interacted with the family members of the eight people who died in the flash flood during the immersion on Vijaya Dashami.

The state government has given Rs two lakh as compensation to the next of kin of each of the eight people who died.

The chief minister also handed over offer letters to 53 people of the neighbouring Alipurduar district, who are associated with folk arts.

Banerjee is on a visit to the northern districts of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

