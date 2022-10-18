Left Menu

Hong Kong seizes drugs hidden in electric transformers

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-10-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 16:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Hong Kong customs department said Tuesday it had seized methamphetamine that could be worth about $5.9 million in the market after its officers uncovered the drug hidden in electrical transformers.

The consignment containing about 76 kg (168 pounds) of crystal meth from Mexico was in transit at Hong Kong International Airport en route to Australia.

During an inspection Friday, the officers found the haul concealed inside false compartments inside three transformers, a department news release said. An investigation was underway.

