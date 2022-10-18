Poland does not fear losing EU funds, says PM
Poland is not afraid of losing European Union (EU) funds, Polish Prime Minister said on Tuesday, a day after the European Commission warned it could forfeit most development money unless the court system is fixed.
"I do not think that the funds from the EU - the cohesion funds, the agricultural funds, and the funds for innovations and others - are at risk," Mateusz Morawiecki said during a press conference.
