Russia says it has struck Ukrainian military, energy targets
Russia said on Tuesday its forces were keeping up strikes against military and energy infrastructure targets in Ukraine. The Russian defence ministry said in a statement the attacks were carried out with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons. The targets were "military command and energy infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as arsenals with ammunition and foreign-made weapons," it said. "All assigned objects were hit," it added.
Russia said on Tuesday its forces were keeping up strikes against military and energy infrastructure targets in Ukraine.
The Russian defence ministry said in a statement the attacks were carried out with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons. The targets were "military command and energy infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as arsenals with ammunition and foreign-made weapons," it said.
"All assigned objects were hit," it added. Russia has in recent days attacked Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities, after suffering a series of defeats on the battlefield in September.
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had destroyed 30% of Ukraine's power stations in what he called "terrorist attacks".
