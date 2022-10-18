Left Menu

Turkey's main opposition party says to ask top court to halt media law

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 16:41 IST
  • Turkey

Turkey's main opposition CHP party is applying to the Constitutional Court on Tuesday to suspend the implementation of a key article of a media law approved in parliament last week, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said.

Article 29 of the media law foresees jail time for people spreading "disinformation."

In a speech to CHP deputies, Kilicdaroglu said the CHP would then seek annulment of the entire media law, which was proposed by President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party and its nationalist allies and approved on Thursday.

