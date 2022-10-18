Turkey's main opposition party says to ask top court to halt media law
Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 16:41 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey's main opposition CHP party is applying to the Constitutional Court on Tuesday to suspend the implementation of a key article of a media law approved in parliament last week, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said.
Article 29 of the media law foresees jail time for people spreading "disinformation."
In a speech to CHP deputies, Kilicdaroglu said the CHP would then seek annulment of the entire media law, which was proposed by President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party and its nationalist allies and approved on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Erdogan
- Kemal Kilicdaroglu
- Constitutional Court
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkey's Erdogan renews threats to block NATO bids of Sweden, Finland continues threats against Greece
Turkey's annual inflation hits new 24-year high at 83.45 percent
Turkey and Libyan government agree preliminary maritime energy deal
Greece would say 'yes' to a Mitsotakis-Erdogan meeting if Turkey asked
Turkey-Libya preliminary deal prompts Greece, Egypt to push back