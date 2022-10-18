UK police cordon off Whitehall after reports of suspicious package

British police said on Tuesday they had cordoned off Whitehall, a road in London's government district, as a precaution after reports of a suspicious package.

"Officers are in attendance and a cordon is in place as a precaution," City of Westminster Police said on Twitter. "The item will be assessed by specialist officers. Please avoid the area."

