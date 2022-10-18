Left Menu

Meta 'disappointed but accepts' UK competition regulator's verdict on Giphy

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-10-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 16:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Facebook-owner Meta said it was disappointed by a ruling from Britain's competition watchdog that it must sell Giphy, but would accept the decision.

"We are disappointed by the CMA's decision but accept today's ruling as the final word on the matter. We will work closely with the CMA on divesting Giphy," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

