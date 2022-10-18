Meta 'disappointed but accepts' UK competition regulator's verdict on Giphy

Facebook-owner Meta said it was disappointed by a ruling from Britain's competition watchdog that it must sell Giphy, but would accept the decision.

"We are disappointed by the CMA's decision but accept today's ruling as the final word on the matter. We will work closely with the CMA on divesting Giphy," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

