UK summons Chinese diplomat over beating of protester at consulate

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-10-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 17:18 IST
Jesse Norman Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain has summoned China's Charge d'Affaires over an assault on a protester who was beaten after being dragged inside the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester, England, British foreign office minister Jesse Norman said on Tuesday.

"The foreign secretary has issued a summons to the Chinese Charge d'Affaires at the Chinese Embassy in London to express His Majesty's government deep concern at the incident and to demand an explanation for the actions of the consulate staff," Norman said in parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

