Death toll rises to four U.N. peacekeepers killed in Mali attack

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 18-10-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 17:21 IST
A United Nations peacekeeper has succumbed to injuries sustained in an attack in northern Mali on Monday, bringing the death toll to four, the U.N. mission in Mali said on Tuesday.

The United Nations had previously said three peacekeepers were killed and three others seriously injured when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in the northern region of Kidal.

Islamist militants, some with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State, have been waging an insurgency in northern Mali for the last decade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

