Road near PM Truss's office reopens after security alert

A road in the centre of London's government district, near Prime Minister Liz Truss's Downing Street office and residence, reopened on Tuesday after it was temporarily closed because of a security alert.

Whitehall, between the Houses of Parliament and Trafalgar Square, is also home to several government departments including the foreign ministry, the Cabinet Office and the Ministry of Defence was sealed off after reports of a suspicious package. "Specialist officers have assessed the item in Whitehall and it has been declared as non-suspicious. The cordon has been lifted," the police said around an hour later.

A Reuters photographer saw police using a bomb disposal robot, and a bang was heard.

