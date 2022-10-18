Swiss considering wider EU sanctions on Iran over Amini death
Switzerland is considering whether to adopt the strengthened European Union sanctions against Iran following Teheran's crackdown against demonstrators outraged by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Swiss considering wider EU sanctions on Iran over Amini death
Switzerland is considering whether to adopt the strengthened European Union sanctions against Iran following Teheran's crackdown against demonstrators outraged by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (WBF) said it had noted the EU had extended sanctions to a further 11 individuals and four organisations in connections with the killing of Amini and the reaction to the demonstrations.
"The department is currently reviewing further steps," the WBF told Reuters in a statement. Swiss considering wider EU sanctions on Iran over Amini death
