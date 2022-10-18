National conference on tourist police scheme on Wednesday; Lok Sabha Speaker to be chief guest

A day-long national conference of top police officers of states will be held in New Delhi on Wednesday on the effective implementation of a uniform tourist police scheme across the country, the Tourism Ministry said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be the chief guest at the event. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy will also be present on the occasion, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Tourism, in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), is organising the national conference of director generals/inspector generals of police department of all states and Union territories ''in connection with implementation of Uniform Tourist Police Scheme at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on October 19.

During the conference, the report on 'Tourist Police Scheme' prepared BPR&D will be deliberated, and BPR&D would be sharing the finding and recommendations of the report with the Home Ministry, Ministry of Tourism and representatives of state governments and UT administrations, the statement said.

''The idea of the conference is to develop a dedicated team of police personnel by states/UTs to work towards taking care of the requirements of the foreign and domestic tourists, their safety and security,'' the statement said.

Objective of the national conference is to bring the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Home Affairs, BPR&D and state governments and UT administration on the same platform, so that they may work together in close coordination with the state and UT police departments, and sensitise them about the specific requirements of foreign and domestic tourists for effective implementation of the uniform tourist police scheme at pan-India level, it added.

This would change the safety and security-related perception of India at a global level and will help in making India a must-visit destination around the globe, the Tourism Ministry said.

Agenda of the conference is implementation of uniform tourist police scheme at pan-India level for developing ''tourist-specific policing with suitable roles and responsibility and training aspects, to provide safer ecosystem to foreign and domestic tourists in and around tourist destinations'', as safety and security is the first and foremost priority of any tourist, it said.

Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Yesso Naik and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai; Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Secretary (Home); Arvind Singh, Secretary (Tourism); and Balaji Srivastava, Director General (BPR&D, MHA), will also attend the event, the statement said.

Joint secretary (foreigners division, MHA), state tourism secretaries of Rajasthan, Kerala, Goa and Meghalaya, DGs, IGs of all states and UTs, and other senior officials of the two ministries, BPR&D will also be present during the conference, it added.

