Left Menu

BoE continuing to monitor market conditions following recent stresses -letter

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-10-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 18:09 IST
BoE continuing to monitor market conditions following recent stresses -letter
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Bank of England will work with regulators on the lessons to be learnt from recent stresses in the financial market and will continue to monitor market conditions, Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said in a letter to parliament's Treasury Committee.

"The Bank and the FPC will continue to monitor market conditions, channels through which vulnerabilities could amplify future market stresses, and domestic and international progress towards reforms in the NBFI (nonbanking financial institution) sector," Cunliffe said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022