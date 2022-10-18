Ukraine moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over Russia weapons supplies
Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday he was submitting a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for Kyiv to cut diplomatic ties with Tehran for supplying weapons to Russia.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a news conference that Tehran bore full responsibility for destruction in Ukraine, and said Kyiv would send an official note to Israel seeking immediate air defence supplies and cooperation in the sector.
